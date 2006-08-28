Calling All Bloggers and Java Web Sites - Become A BFO Affiliate

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, are delighted to announce the launch of their affiliate program.



If you own a website or blog you can profit by promoting the Big Faceless product suite; PDF Library, Report Generator and Graph Library. For each completed transaction re-directed from your website you will earn 10% commission. To make your life easier all marketing material is supplied by BFO and is easy to upload. BFO encourages software and technology based sites to join their affiliate program, with Java and PDF related websites most likely to benefit from potential sales.



CEO Monica Kar, says “The objective of our affiliate program is to make a positive difference to the challenges faced by Java developers today, and to raise awareness of how BFO can assist them in meeting their business requirements.”



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk



