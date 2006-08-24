EPAM Named to Fast-Growth 100 List by CMP Media’s CRN

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2006 --EPAM Systems, the leading Software Engineering Outsourcing provider with delivery centers in Central and Eastern Europe, announced today that the company has been identified by CMP Media’s CRN, a vital source of information for VARs and technology integrators, as a Fast-Growth 100 company for its stellar growth and remarkable business success.



CRN’s Fast-Growth 100 identifies the 100 fastest growing solution providers across all specialty areas and business models. The profiles and data developed by CRN’s editorial staff provide insights into the models and technology which are proving to be the most lucrative. In the list of the Fast-Growth 100 companies whose activities range from IT consulting services to the design and implementation of networks and infrastructure EPAM Systems ranks 44 with the growth rate of 143.44% (based on 2 years' net sales, ending December 31, 2005).



“As the channel’s vital resource, CRN is solely focused on the Solution Provider community. This list, created by our editorial team, recognizes the Solution Providers that have worked tirelessly to support their customers. We salute them on their superior growth,” said Dan Dignam, publisher of CRN. "What makes this list so unique, and compelling, is that it represents such a large cross-section of the channel universe. What's more, this is a dynamic list. While 25 companies that were on CRN's 2005 Fast Growth 100 ranking made the grade again this year, sheer ingenuity and investment savvy propelled 75 new solution providers to growth rates worthy of the final cut."



About CRN



CRN provides Solution Providers and Technology Integrators with the crucial information and analysis they need to drive their company's sales. As an advocate for and voice of the Channel, Solution Providers turn to CRN first for immediate information. With more than 20 years of experience, CRN is the most trusted source for 117,000 channel professionals. CRN can be found on the Web at http://www.crn.com.



About CMP Media



CMP Media is a marketing solutions company serving the technology, healthcare and lifestyles industries. Through its market-leading portfolio of trusted information brands, CMP Media has earned the confidence of more professionals and enthusiasts in these fields than any other media company. As a result, CMP is the premier provider of access, insight and actionable programs designed to connect sellers and buyers in each of these industries in ways that yield superior return on investment. CMP Media is a subsidiary of United Business Media (http://www.unitedbusinessmedia.com), a global provider of news distribution and specialist information services with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

About EPAM Systems



EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering outsourcing services. In January 2006, for the second consecutive year, EPAM was named No.1 of "Top 5 to Watch in Central and Eastern Europe" on the "Global Services 100" list by CMP-Cyber Media's Global Services Magazine and neoIT. Founded in 1993, EPAM maintains North American headquarters in Lawrenceville, NJ, and European headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, as well as support and delivery operations in UK and Germany. EPAM software development centers are located in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Hungary.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger, and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, Hyperion, BEA Systems, and Microsoft.

