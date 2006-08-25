Learn How to Take Your Small Business Online from Microsoft’s Michael Schultz on StartupNation Radio

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --Michael Schultz of Microsoft Office Live to offer startup tips on using shared calendars, secure extranet sites and other Internet tools on upcoming StartupNation Radio shows



On StartupNation Radio, Michael Schultz of Microsoft will discuss how to use various Internet tools to help increase startup sales and growth easily.



Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Michael Schultz is the U.S. marketing and business lead for Microsoft Office Live (http://www.officelive.com), a new Microsoft service for small business that launched in February 2006. Michael is passionate about helping small businesses take their business online.



At Microsoft, he has worked in various sales and marketing roles for a number of real-time technology solutions. Prior to joining Microsoft, Michael was the senior director of product marketing and channel development for PlaceWare, Inc., which was acquired by Microsoft in 2003 (now called Microsoft Office Live Meeting). He also has extensive experience in management consulting and marketing several, early-stage, start-up companies.



Saturday, September 9, 2006 – “How to use shared calendars”

Saturday, September 16, 2006 – “Setting up various, secure extranet sites for customers”



Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

Podcasts are available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting the Monday following all Saturday interviews.



For show archives, podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts and meet fellow entrepreneurs and key contacts: www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



