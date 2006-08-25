Get eBay Business Startup Tips from eBay PowerSeller Kevin Harmon on StartupNation

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --Kevin Harmon featured on StartupNation Radio on September 23rd



What:

On StartupNation Radio, Kevin Harmon will discuss how to start and grow a successful, eBay business



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to start and grow an eBay business now!



Who:

In 2002, Kevin Harmon started Inflatable Madness, http://stores.ebay.com/Inflatable-Madness-LLC, selling media online such as DVD’s, CD’s, video games, and books. Kevin lists over 400,000 items on his eBay store every month and has the third largest store on the largest e-commerce site in the world. With first-year revenues at $300,000 and 2005 revenues at around $3.5 million, Kevin provides valuable, eBay business information on his new StartupNation blog.



“In my StartupNation blog, and on the radio program, I hope to tackle eBay issues that affect the community, share my experiences with selling on eBay and help you to start, grow and succeed there,” states Harmon.



When:

Saturday, September 23, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, September 25th.



Info.:

For show archives, podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts and meet fellow entrepreneurs and key contacts: www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



