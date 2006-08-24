MailFoundry Increases Capabilities Of Popular MailFoundry 1150

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2006 --MailFoundry, the world’s leading provider of Human Intelligence based anti-spam solutions, today has announced an increase of the capabilities of the popular MailFoundry 1150 in terms of supported users, CPU speed, form factor and message throughput.



“Customer inquiries for the 1150 was greater than expected, letting us know we were on the right track with the product.” remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “After reviewing market demand for the 1150, we developed a version with even more performance, but still with a price that fits the SM-B budget.”



The re-designed 1150 features increased CPU power to handle more end users and now also incorporates a flash boot module found in all other MailFoundry anti-spam appliances. The 1150 is priced at $999 and $299 per year for email filtering updates. The 1150 is recommended for 250 users, up from the previous 150 user capacity.



“The 1150 delivers enterprise features at a SM-B price point.” said Mr. Troup, ”Even though this is an entry level priced unit, the 1150 has all the features and capabilities found in the higher performance MailFoundry product line, including the industry leading MessageIQ email filtering engine. It’s a tremendous value to customers and resellers alike.”



Troup continues, “Our competitors limit their low end units in terms of features or restrict the number of domains the product can handle. This practice is painful to SM-B customers who are forced to purchase capacity they don’t need in order to get a feature they want. The MailFoundry 1150 gives SM-B customers all the features but with a price that’s easy on the budget.”



The 1150 is available for order today from http://www.MailFoundry.com, calling 1-888-302-MAIL (6245) or through the MailFoundry world-wide reseller network.



MailFoundry is a leading provider of anti-spam appliances and subscription services based on human intelligence spam profiles that protect more than four million email addresses world-wide. MailFoundry’s line of network appliances protect up to 30,000 users per unit and each come with a free 30 day trial.



Pricing is for North America.



