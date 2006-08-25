Tanning Salons Diversify with SpaCapsule®

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --Tanning Salons have historically been a seasonal business. Many salons are packed in the winter months and virtually empty in the summer.



Frustration over the seasonality has mounted and owners are constantly looking at ways to overcome the problem. Many have looked at SpaCapsule® and similar products to solve the problem. However, without the right marketing plan many of these attempts have been in vain. After many years of research and customer recommendations, SpaCapsule® has launched a SpaCapsule® Marketing System that is included with the purchase of each Spa Capsule®.



The SpaCapsule® Marketing System is a combination of direct mail, print and electronic media including posters, hand-out brochures, postcards, press releases and gift certificates. “Many salon owners have contacted us in frustration because they are not investing their time and attention into proper marketing” stated Allen Licht, managing partner and creator of the SpaCapsule® Marketing System. “I have been surprised to hear some of the stories from salon owners that just do not know how to market. Our system standardizes a program but also allows each salon to customize the program to fit their market and customer base. The approach is simple in theory, but without proper planning can simply be overlooked because initially the response to anything new is always high, but to maintain a consistent traffic pattern requires planning and marketing.”



“I truly believe this piece of equipment is a good and positive thing and could very well help people and help us make money but I just need some help marketing it.” Stated Crystal Mortland, Paradise Tans. “Thank you so much for shining some light on the subject! There is light at the end of the tunnel for us!”



“Crystal’s case is not uncommon,” Stated Jeff Greene, Vice President of Sales for SpaCapsule® “I hear the frustration from Salon owners that see the SpaCapsule® as their savior. The SpaCapsule® can be a tremendous profit center. It does not sit in the corner and print money, but it can if properly marketed.”



The SpaCapsule® Marketing system creates templates for over 15 brochures related to massage benefits for men, women, children and seniors. Also included are brochures on massage benefits for fibromyalgia, back pain, headache and arthritis sufferers. Postcard templates are included for all holidays, birthdays, introduction and specials. Gift Certificate templates are also included. All templates can be customized and printed conventionally or electronically.



About SpaCapsule® -Founded in 2000, Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. / SpaCapsule® is a leading manufacturer of commercial and personal wellness equipment. For ultimate in personal wellbeing, relaxation, and rest the SpaCapsule® is a commercial-grade, self-contained, personal relaxation environment unit, encompassing: dry-water massage (user remains dry and clothed), aromatherapy, and built-in audio and video; all in a self-contained capsule-shaped unit designed to invigorate and refresh all the senses. Simulated Environment Concepts is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has International Distributors in over 25 countries.



