Chicago's West Side Popular with Technology Firms

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --Although the University and the Medical District are the most visible employment/research nodes on the West Side, the talent pool is expanding further west to North Lawndale. In particular, the heart of North Lawndale is the former Sears Roebuck & Co. Catalog Plant headquarters (www.originaltower.com) at the intersection of Homan Avenue and Arthington streets. Now known as Homan Square (www.homansquare.org), the area encompasses about 40 acres situated about 10 minutes west of the Loop.



Homan Square is anchored by a $30-million Community Center which includes state-of-the-art solar power technology within an environmentally-friendly facility. The building houses broadband workstations for the community and is one the first neighborhoods within Chicago to offer free WiFi broadband.



In fact various academic, corporate and research organizations are relocating to North Lawndale. Just recently, the Real Estate Capital Institute (www.reci.com) established this community as its headquarters. The Institute monitors national rules state capital activity via automated technologies developed by software engineers and research professionals in the commercial real estate field. Nat Zvislo, the Institute's research director, states "we chose Homan Square because of its excellent technological links via the Community Center and fantastic access to downtown Chicago."



