BMC Capital Provides $1M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Denton, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, August 24, 2006, that it originated a $1 million loan for the purchase of Nowicki - Somerset Apartments, a 31-unit multifamily property located at 2320 W. Prairie Street in Denton, Texas.



Glenn Gioseffi, a vice president in BMC’s Seattle office, originated the fixed loan. The Calif.-based borrower received a 70% loan to value with a 30-year amortization. Chase Bryant represented the borrower.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Texas market and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist in providing multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



