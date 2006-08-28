Focusing On Educational Workshops In the Business of the Entertainment Industry

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2006 --If you wish to become successful in the entertainment industry, you should know as much as you can about the music business. You should know how it operates and the correct steps to take to achieve success - including choosing the right manager to help guide you, the right artist to manage, and know what you must do to help your artist move up the ladder to success. What are all of the different avenues for music distribution and how do I start? What are the ABC's of major and independent record labels?



In today’s “information age,” knowledge is power. On Saturday, August 26th, 2006, DayCare Management's Brad McDonald will join us from Atlanta, GA at The Best Western Hotel & Conference Center by the Milwaukee Airport at 2:00pm. He will discuss Artist Development, Artist Management, Record Labels and Distribution. Brad brings a solid foundation of knowledge formed both at record retail and the music business program at Georgia State University. He has held the position of independent buyer and singles buyer, A&R Coordinator/Distributed Label Liaison, Label & Marketing Manager. He was in national retail promotion, where his main duties included devising marketing plans for artists and projects. Mr. McDonald knows takes his years of education and work experience and consults independent acts and labels. He has worked with acclaimed artists such as Rico Wade, T.I., Lil’ Scrappy, Backwudz, Pastor Troy, Trillville, Lil’ Jon and many others.



If you missed our last conference on April 22nd, 2006, you don’t want to miss this workshop. Please visit our website for registrant and speaker comments. Both Speakers and Registrants spoke highly of the event. Our workshops are designed to support independent artists in the music industry by supplying music industry education and resources in the entertainment industry.



This workshop is a must for everyone involved in the music industry - writers, singers, managers, producers and musicians



You can register Online or at Live Wire Music Store at 3722 W. North Avenue (414.442.9920)



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Call (414) 517-8876/ (414) 759-4959 or EleganceEnt@hotmail.com. Please visit www.EleganceEntertainment.com



