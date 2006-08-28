Thousands Of Offerings To Sell New and Used Compressors Added To IndustrialLeaders.com

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2006 --IndustrialLeaders.com, a central New England based electronic publisher of industrial directories, announced today it launched its new and improved online buying guide and directory of manufacturers and distributors of compressors.



The directory includes a broad range of offerings from suppliers in 54 countries, including Canada, United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, China, India and most European Union countries.



Compressors available on the site include all major brands for nearly every application and industry, including air compressors, auto air compressor, centrifugal compressor, coil spring compressor, air compressor generator, electric air compressor, rotary screw compressor, spring compressor, reciprocating compressor, mini air compressor and natural gas compressor.



Including construction air compressor, rotary compressor, air conditioning compressor, custom-made air compressor, portable air compressor, industrial air compressor, gas compressor, used and rebuild air compressor, airbrush compressor, rotary and screw compressor, porter cable air compressor, refrigeration compressor, oil-less air compressor and piston compressor.



The directory also includes a wide range of compressor parts and accessories such as pulleys, fittings, compressor tools, filters, pumps, oil and other lubrication, tanks, hose, clamps, housings, fasteners, compressor spare parts, seals, gaskets fan generator pump, nozzles, cords, motors, compressor brushes, controls, tables and other compressor parts and accessories.



The directory can be accessed at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/compressors.html



According to Conrad Bailey, business director of IndustrialLeaders.com, the site will soon include a complete bidding system for companies to submit request-for-quotes directly to manufacturers and distributors of compressors. In addition, the company plans to add images and videos for buyers to view the features, benefits and applications of different brands and models.



"Buying compressors online is sometimes very frustrating because people want to see the actual product in action," says Bailey. Adding videos will help buyers get a better idea of which compressor will best meet their needs."



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com.



