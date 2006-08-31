Property Opportunity in Florida With up to US $30,000 in Instant Equity and a Buy-Back Guarantee

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --Hot Properties Worldwide, a specialist in sourcing properties in the most interesting and promising destinations across the world, announced today a new development in Florida. “This is the best property opportunity in Florida that we have ever come across and future projections could not have been better, with 1,000 people relocating to Florida every day” says John Hagelin, Director of Hot Properties Worldwide. The development in Port Charlotte on Florida’s west coast requires a deposit of only $20,000. It comes with a legally binding Buy-Back guarantee from the developer giving buyers a 150% return on their down payment due to the large discount to market value. 3 bedroom villas from only US$220,000.



Key Attractions of This Property Opportunity

• A legally binding Buy Back Guarantee makes this deal completely risk free; Buyers actually get up to 150per cent return on their investment due to the large discount to market value.

• Up to US$30,000 in instant equity; the actual purchase price has been discounted by up to 10 per cent compared to the appraised value of the properties.

• Only US$20,000 deposit required. Normally overseas buyers would have to put down a 25 per cent deposit. As part of this deal, the developer has agreed to 7 – 9 per cent deposit.

• This quality development is sold at US$130 per square foot compared to many other developments which are sold at US$400-500 per square foot

• The developer pays all closing costs. Buyers’ closing costs would normally be around 3 per cent of the value of the property, which would mean for this development up to US$10,000.

• And there is real, quantiﬁable demand coming from the local market that creates a straightforward, easy exit route; whether to flip/assign, use the developer’s Buy-Back Guarantee or hold and rent it out/use it.



Why Invest in Florida

• 1,100 people are relocating to Florida every day. 5,000 people a day retire in the US – their number 1 place to retire is to Florida. Predictions are that in the next few years 15,000 people a day will be retiring in the US and as a consequence numbers moving to Florida are expected to double or triple creating long-term rental and resell demand.

• In 1996, Money Magazine announced that Port Charlotte was ‘The Number Two Best Place to Live in America’. Since then, Charlotte County has received many similar accolades, including “Number One Best Place to Live in the South”. Very recently, Golf Digest numbered Charlotte County the third on their list of the best golf cities.

• Port Charlotte is one of the fastest growing towns in Florida. People have discovered Charlotte County’s unspoilt beauty, climate and quality of life, making it a destination of choice.

• There is a solid capital growth in Florida. Year on year growth in Florida was 26.62 per cent and 111.53 per cent over the last five years.



The Development

Port Charlotte is a lovely waterfront community, and this project will have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms villas and will be built to high quality speciﬁcations. There will be a choice of three types of villas, located in the high-end neighbour-hoods in Port Charlotte. The villas’ floor sizes range from 1,649 sq.ft to 2,594 sq.ft. They come with a 10,000 sq.ft plot size and double garage. The villas are sold with feeehold ownership.



Prices start from US$220,000 up to US$300,000. The development is scheduled for completion within 12 months.



“The Buy-Back guarantee is proof of the developer’s confidence in this project and covers buyers’ risk and offers a guaranteed exit route devoid of market or currency ﬂuctuations,” says John Hagelin, Director of Hot Properties Worldwide.



