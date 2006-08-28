SiberLogic Helps Government Departments Beat the Budget

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2006 --SiberLogic, a leading provider of innovative XML content management technology, today announces a new initiative for Government departments and agencies producing XML-based documentation.



"Beat the Budget" delivers substantial cost savings on orders for SiberLogic products and services placed before the end of September 2006. Any public sector organization with a content management requirement that can allocate budget before fiscal year-end will save:



-35% on product licenses

-25% in professional services fees (e.g. consultancy, implementation, and training)



This offer is valid for any product in the SiberSafe content management family, and is open to federal and local government departments and agencies worldwide.



"This is a significant opportunity for public sector organizations to stretch their budgets and maximize their ROI", says Ian Lee, VP Sales & Marketing at SiberLogic, Inc. "SiberSafe dramatically increases the efficiency of content management, maintenance and retrieval, and the productivity of authoring teams. These new cost savings now make a government content management solution extremely affordable, even for smaller departments."



Organizations looking for cost savings at the end of their fiscal year can "Beat the Budget" at http://www.siberlogic.com/BeatTheBudget/



