Nevron Chart for .NET Q2 2006 – Released

Nevron announces the new version release of this advanced charting component for .NET applications. With many built–in functions, charting types, advanced controls and editors the new version of Nevron Chart delivers a wide range of possibilities for displaying diverse data. Version Q2 2006 introduces Line Studies, 2D and 3D Funnels, Box and Whiskers. It also has better data zoom support and improved axis ticks calculation.



Line Studies



Line Studies are lines and various geometric figures that are plotted in price charts or in indicator charts. They are used as analytical instruments helping to define channels, support and resistance levels, trend changes and to forecast price dynamics. Line studies supported by Nevron Chart for .NET - Fibonacci Arcs, Fibonacci Fans, Fibonacci Retracements, Quadrant Lines, Speed Resistance Lines and Trendline.



Funnel – Standard and Advanced 2D and 3D Funnels



Modify different parameters of the funnel like radius, neck width, neck height and gap size. You can also change the placement of the funnel data point labels.



Box and Whiskers



Box and whiskers plots are very helpful in interpreting the distribution of data. Each box and whiskers item represents a set of values and displays statistical information for it like minimum, maximum and median values, upper and lower quartiles, outliers and optionally a mean value.



Standard Box and Whiskers

Standard Box and Whiskers chart lets you compare the statistical parameters of several different data sets.

You can modify different properties of the box and whiskers series like box size, whiskers size, fill styles, stroke styles, etc.



DateTime Box and Whiskers

DateTime Box and Whiskers chart lets you compare the statistical parameters of several data sets that are produced in different moments in time.



Point Chart and Box Plot

A combination of a point chart and box and whiskers chart which represent the same set of values. This option allows the user to input custom data points in a point chart and then the calculation of the data distribution is performed by the box and whiskers data point object.



