Nevron .NET Vision Q2 2006 – Released

Nevron announces the release of the new version of this advanced Charting, Diagramming and User Interface component suite for .NET applications. The well designed object model, numerous features and unmatched presentation "out of the box" quality makes the visualization of complex data easy and comprehensible.



The Suite features:



Nevron Chart for .NET

With many built–in functions, charting types, advanced controls and editors the new version of Nevron Chart delivers a wide range of possibilities for displaying diverse data. Version Q2 2006 introduces Line Studies, 2D and 3D Funnels, Box and Whiskers. It also has better data zoom support and improved axis ticks calculation.



Nevron Diagram for .NET

Introduced are many new features and functionality, the most important of which are the support for WebViews and the new shape factories which help you instantly create more than 180 predefined shapes. The DOM has been enhanced to allow easier creation of custom shapes and groups. You can now easily treat the diagram as graph or tree – added was support for many graph and tree related algorithms (traversal methods, spanning tree etc.). The diagram performance has been significantly optimized – reduced was the memory footprint of complex drawing, the rendering speed is also substantially increased.



Nevron User Interface for .NET

Introducing many novelties as Custom Forms, Rich Text Label, Decorators, Image Animation and many more Nevron User Interface Suite is now the richest GUI for .NET available. This is alongside with the suite’s well known render quality and speed. The suite introduces lots of modern custom controls such as MS Outlook 2003 Navigation Pane, Windows XP Explorer Bar and complete set of extended Windows Forms controls making it easy to create a distinguished, stylish and modern end-user presentation layer. Version Q2 2006 includes both VB.NET and C# examples.



