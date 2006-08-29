New Fall 2006 Line of Bridal & Bridesmaid Jewelry brings Traditional Elegance with Modern Sophistication

Whitney Point, ny -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2006 --Brides shopping for bridal and bridesmaid jewelry this fall 2006 at BonitaJ.com will see a brand new line of bridal jewelry. Brides planning their weddings this year and the upcoming years will be pleased to find that BonitaJ.com offers traditional elegance with modern sophistication.



The new line of bridal and bridesmaid jewelry includes a traditional theme of luscious glass pearls in over ten different color options. This makes life easier for brides to select their bridal and bridesmaid jewelry to match their wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses. The newest color of glass pearl is the gold color, perfect for the fall season. While it is more traditional for brides to wear pearls for their bridal jewelry, http://www.bonitaj.com gives the traditional glass pearl bridal and bridesmaid jewelry options endless.



For brides who are looking for a more modern sophisticated look and feel for themselves and their maids, BonitaJ.com offers new designs with swarovski crystals. With over 68 swarovski crystal color options, brides are now finding it easier to select the exact colors they need to match their bridal and bridesmaid jewelry to their bridal gowns and attendants dresses. The newest swarovski crystal bridal and bridesmaid jewelry collection includes bridal necklaces, earrings, bracelets and jewelry sets. The newest designs available at BonitaJ.com are timeless but still have a modern flair.



BonitaJ.com is proud to present their newest line of bridal and bridesmaid jewelry. Whether brides are looking for traditional pearls, modern crystals or a combination of both, these brides will find exactly what they have been searching for. Bonita Beck states “This year we are more proud than ever to present gorgeous bridal jewelry that our brides are writing in and loving! It is my passion to bring affordable bridal and bridesmaid jewelry to all brides on budgets.”



BonitaJ.com offers bridal and bridesmaid jewelry starting out as low as $16.00 and up to $200.00. There is a piece and price for every single budget and can be purchased at http://www.bonitaj.com.



About BonitaJ.com Designs

Situated in Upstate, NY, BonitaJ.com Designs bridal boutique is a growing and flourishing bridal jewelry boutique. All bridal jewelry designs are designed and created by Bonita Beck and her team of talented bridal jewelry designers. Our entire bridal jewelry and bridesmaid jewelry collection can be purchased at http://www.bonitaj.com. For more information please visit: http://www.bonitaj.com.

