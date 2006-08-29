Commence Industrial CRM Shares Recommended Ways to Gather Customer Information

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2006 --In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers thrive, Commence Corporation presents Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results, a compendium of smart practices from the leading industrial sales and marketing experts and organizations that are growing in today’s challenging environment.



According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./) “Below is a list, based on research and interviews with smart industrial distributors and manufacturers; these are the recommended ways to gather customer information.



• Market surveys, conducted in person by your sales reps and/or management team, garner useful information and prove to customers that you are truly interested in their needs.

• Use focus groups of customers and prospects to explore needs and perceptions of your market.

• Create customer and/or distributor advisory boards.

• Create a Web site where customers can experiment with your products or services.

• Conduct regular tours of customers’ plants and warehouses with your management team to see how they use your products and services.

• Complete a series of day-in-the-life interviews, where the prospect shares with you all of their typical daily activities.

• Study purchasing best practices, as more industrial customers have professionalized purchasing and are rigorous in the methods they use against industrial distributor and manufacturer sales reps.

• Telephone, mail, and Internet surveys

• Hiring third parties to interview customers and prospects after big sales efforts, even if you didn’t win the business.



