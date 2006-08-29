Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks Leader Datacraft Solutions

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2006 --Datacraft Solutions enables companies of any size to gain full and unbiased visibility within their supply chain. Companies utilizing a Demand Driven Supply Chain Network are able to realized immediate value no matter the direction within the value chain from which they start. This critical lean technology is all about the demand/pull which starts from the customer and drives the whole supply chain for the organization.



Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks (DDSCN), by default it incorporates the kanban process. Kanban is but a small piece of the process which is essential to a successful supply chain.



The key pieces to success in DDSCN:



1. The data is captured as to the consumption from the customer based upon the pulling of the raw materials from the kanbans.

2. Actual demand Information is captured and generated via reports.

a. The reports need to be focused on what are the key indicators as to the impacts on the customers lead time.

b. Who and what are the causing the impacts.

c. What are the areas that are creating waste within the value chain.

3. Based on this data you are now able to better optimize the overall process.



According to Datacraft Solutions’ Chairman and CEO Stephen Parker, “We enable companies to sign up using our “software as a service” (SaaS) model and gain immediate realized value and visibility to their supply chain. We provide them with the most optimum platform to create and maintain their Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks.”



Datacraft Solutions uses the on-demand delivery model because many of the kanban solutions used by Fortune 100 and 500 companies are well outside the budget of small to mid-sized companies. Datacraft Solutions provides solutions that allow even the smallest companies to remain competitive, without having to incur costly IT expenses.



Sharing knowledge is also a key new distinction in the replenishment supply chain digital kanban world; as the solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry, Datacraft Solutions draws upon the insights and experiences of their client base to enhance the functionality of their product offerings.



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' replenishment supply chain digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design a Demand Driven Supply Chain Network.



