Encompix ETO ERP Leader and REKO International Group Profiled in Industry 2.0

Reko International Group was profiled by manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler in Industry 2.0. Cutler profiled how this engineer-to-order company selected ETO ERP leader Encompix. According to Cutler, "It is essential to have an accurate picture of project costs. Assuming capacity and delivery performance are equal, what makes the difference is the ability to set a competitive price. Reko International Group, a supplier to tier 1 automotive industry, needed to improve its visibility over costs, capacity, and work-in-process. Reko currently employs nearly five hundred people and is a respected presence in many areas of the metal cutting industry worldwide; Reko's customers are leaders in the consumer and industrial products and aerospace industries."



The company has over 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space in ten production facilities located in the greater Windsor, Ontario area. Several years ago Reko’s management team recognized that its existing business systems could not handle the company’s requirements in a demanding environment.

• Existing business systems were not integrated, which forced maintenance of duplicate data sets and manually re-keying information from one system into another.

• There was no visibility of available capacity. This lead the company to use of costly outsourcing when it could have been avoided.

• There was no way to measure actual vs. planned performance on projects



After an 18-month evaluation that began with a list of about sixty different software vendors, Reko selected Encompix, a business unit of MADE2MANAGE for its engineer-to-order focus. “Every other vendor told us that they could incorporate the results from Microsoft Project into the manufacturing system, but Encompix was the only vendor to show us how it would work. Microsoft Project is great for what it does, but it couldn’t give the visibility over hundreds of projects,” said Lido Zuccato, Manager of Process Planning.



