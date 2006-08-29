Dextrus Prosoft and Atlassian Partner to Provide Atlassian's Open Source Project Collaboration Solutions in North American and Asian Markets

Sunnyvale, CA and Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2006 --Today Dextrus Prosoft, Inc. & Atlassian Software Systems announced a new partnership wherein Dextrus Prosoft will resell Atlassian's line of collaboration and project management applications.



Dextrus Prosoft will resell, implement and provide certified consulting solutions on Atlassian Confluence and Atlassian JIRA for the North American (Canada & USA) and Asian (India & China) markets. Today, Atlassian's applications are used by more than 4,000 customers globally for enterprise collaboration, project management and issue tracking and management.



"This will strengthen our current portfolio of product offerings", said Dextrus Prosoft's spokesperson, "Atlassian has very well established, reputable and likable products. And with our background in open source consulting & solutions we are very certain that this will bring the right mix of solution for our current and prospective clients. Our clients will benefit in the short term but also in long-term too. It will also give our clients the opportunity to gain maximum ROI on their investment and resources."



"For organisations that wish to capitalise on inexpensive, emerging technologies, including open source, Dextrus Prosoft is an ideal company to partner with," said William Anderson, manager of Atlassian's partner program. "Their professional services group has a great track record for building compelling custom solutions for their clients. We look forward to watching this partnership grow."



JIRA is a professional web-based issue and bug tracking application that is highly usable by both technical and business users alike. Confluence, an enterprise wiki, combines the simplicity of a wiki with the powerful features businesses demand. Today, over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries rely on Atlassian software for collaboration and issue tracking.



About Dextrus Prosoft, Inc.



Dextrus Prosoft, Inc. is an open source services and solutions company solving critical enterprise business problems using emerging open source tools and technologies. Dextrus Prosoft helps customers by simplifying their enterprise application framework development and lets them focus on solving their business-critical problems. This provides clients with maximum return on investment on their enterprise framework development. For more information, visit www.dextrusprosoft.com.



About Atlassian

Atlassian Software Systems is an innovative Australian software company providing enterprise software solutions to the world's leading organisations. Recently recognised as Australia's fastest-growing software company by BRW magazine, Atlassian has over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries, and has offices in Sydney and San Francisco. Atlassian's mission is to build a different kind of software company - one that listens to client needs, values innovation in development and solves customer problems with brilliant simplicity. Atlassian's commitment to legendary service provides consistent, high quality support for all their customers. For more information on Atlassian please visit: www.atlassian.com



About the Atlassian Partner Program

In dozens of countries and every industry, Atlassian partners help implement, localise, configure, and support JIRA and Confluence. Atlassian partners offer a wide range of software development, consulting expertise, and best practises to help customers leverage their investment. Frequently, Atlassian partners also rely on JIRA and Confluence to track their own projects, communicate with clients, and manage knowledge, thus giving them a valuable and unique perspective on the applications they resell and support. To learn more about the Atlassian Partner Program please visit: www. atlassian.com/about/partner.



