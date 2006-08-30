Use PhotoX to Stamp Your Product Photos and Protect Your Intellectual Property

Wanchai, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --Evinco Solutions Ltd releases PhotoX version 1.2.1, batch watermark creator software that provides a quickest and easiest way to stamp your images with watermark.



PhotoX stamps the selected image files with watermark in a batch automatically. The watermark can be image, text or both. The text watermark can be set with different font face, font size, style and color. For the image watermark, it supports bmp, gif, jpeg, png, pnm, raw, tif, and wbmp file formats. The text and image watermark can also be set with different opacity and alignment. It can be placed in corners, center, or align diagonally.



PhotoX provides profile saving feature to save the created watermark. The saved watermark can be re-called easily. PhotoX also provides a bonus tool: Greyscale, which can convert the images to greyscale in a batch.



PhotoX costs $19.95 for a single-user license with free version upgrades.



For more information & to download the evaluation copy, visit our Web site at: http://www.evinco.com.hk/eng/photox.html



