BMC Capital Provides $2.8M Loan for an Apartment Complex in Bedford, Ohio

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, August 28, 2006, that it originated a $2.8 million loan for the purchase of Glen Valley, a 104-unit multifamily property located at 840 Broadway in Bedford, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.



“We provided the borrower with a very attractive rate in the mid 6% range,” says Gavin Pike, a vice president in BMC Capital’s Toledo office. “We were able to deliver with a competitive rate, 10-year fixed loan with a 30-year amortization schedule.” The Ohio-based borrowers received an 80% loan to value mortgage. Michael Barron and Daniel Burkons from Marcus and Millichap represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Midwest market and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



