BMC Capital Provides $4.75M Loan for an Apartment Complex in Toledo, Ohio

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, August 28, 2006, that it originated a $4.75 million loan for the purchase of Pine Place Apartments, a 192-unit multifamily property located at 2661 Tremainsville Road in Toledo, Ohio.



“We were able to provide a high leverage loan with a 10-year fixed rate in the mid 7% range with a 30-year amortization,” says Gavin Pike, a vice president in BMC Capital’s Toledo office. “The Ohio-based buyer had very specific terms in mind, and BMC was able to deliver on them.” The borrower received an 80% loan to value mortgage. Dick and Bruce Smenner from ReMax Central represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Midwest market and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



