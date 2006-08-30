New HOEPA Exemption Testing & Determination Software

Murfreesboro, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --EZdesk, Inc. a provider of lending solutions for mortgage professionals has developed a Windows compatible desktop software solution to fill a void in the mortgage work process between origination and loan file compliance.



"Automating the HOEPA points and fees worksheet to compliment our existing APR and Fee Trigger Calculator, was a major improvement in our HOEPA Exemption Testing software.”, According to Paul Christison, EZdesk, Inc. president.



The HOEPA software package includes an APR and Fee Trigger testing calculator, knowledge base and summary of requirements. Also included, loan type coverage determination, automated points and fees worksheet, a H15 index lookup plus HMDA tools and rate spread calculator.



HOEPA Section 32 Calculations Made Simple TM software is designed as an educational and practical testing tool for use by mortgage closing and back office mortgage compliance departments.



