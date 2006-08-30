The Sleep Apnea Pillow - A Innovative and Proven Snoring Remedy and Sleep Apnea Treatment

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --It is true that snoring interrupts your normal pattern of sleep. It is also a known fact that some people who snore could in truth be suffering from a sleep disorder called obstructive sleep apnea or more commonly known as sleep apnea. What is obstructive sleep apnea (sleep apnea)? Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the tissues of the upper airways and tongue relax during sleep. This blocks the passages of the upper airway and you are unable to breathe; partially awakening yourself several times during the night gasping for breath. Sleep apnea sufferers have snoring patterns that vary in volume. They are interrupted by silences that are then interrupted by odd sounds such as a gasp or a snort. This is because the snorer is actually experiencing a lapse in breathing. Sufferers of obstructive sleep apnea often go without breathing for more than ten seconds. That gasping and wheezing sound or that snort is a sign that the person is struggling to catch a breath.



A sleep apnea pillow has been proven to help reduce the symptoms of snoring and sleep apnea. What is a sleep apnea pillow? A sleep apnea pillow, such as the Sleep Better Pillow invented by Dr. Joseph Berke, retired neurosurgeon-turned-inventor, is a specially designed pillow that helps you stop snoring and reduce sleep apnea episodes. Dr. Berke with his ingenuity and tenacity designed and patented this innovative pillow made of urethane “memory foam” that features a unique recess along the front width of the pillow that comfortably accommodates a person’s shoulder. The center is recessed for arm comfort and the sides are sculpted to accommodate stomach and side sleepers. Regardless of how a person prefers to sleep – stomach, side, or back – the Sleep Better Pillow evenly distributes and reduces pressure on a persons arm, shoulder, and neck, thus helping to maintain the correct posture of the head, neck, and spine and holds it in the correct position for improved breathing. This in turn, keeps the nasal and throat airway passages open as much as possible providing even, uninterrupted breathing while you sleep, reducing snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.



Dr. Berke states that this pillow is not a cure-all for people with sleeping problems. But for those who are plagued by snoring and sleep apnea symptoms Dr. Berke recommends trying the Sleep Better Pillow. The perfect sleep apnea pillow.



Evelyn Bastian writes: “I don't have any questions. I have the pillow and have had it for almost a month. I used to have apnea and sleep paralysis every so often, especially, if I lay on my back. I haven't had it since I've had the pillow and I am so thankful to have found your pillow”.



Patti Salsberry writes: “Your pillow is well worth the price and it has helped my snoring so much!!!! I am less tired from waking myself up constantly with my snoring and husband can sleep better. It has been very frustrating and tiring to try so many different pillows, nose strips, sprays to help with snoring and none have worked. This is such a great product! I am considering buying another one. Thanks again”.



Jennifer in Wisconsin writes: “I purchased the Better Sleep Pillow a few months ago and I have been so thrilled with it! Due to a deviated septum I had many nights of snoring. This pillow has drastically reduced (almost eliminated) the number of nights I snore. In addition it is so comfortable. I love being able to sleep on my side without arm pain. Sleeping with this pillow didn't take any getting used to...it was comfortable from the very first night! My mom decided to get a Sleep Better Pillow after hearing me rave about mine and she has loved hers as well. I'm so thankful to have found this pillow and would highly recommend it to everyone who wants a better night’s sleep!”



