NorthSeas Releases New OEM Solutions

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --NorthSeas AMT (NorthSeas) a pioneer in e-mail archiving appliances, today announced that server and storage vendors can now easily add NorthSeas’ e-mail archiving capabilities to their product offerings with one of its two new OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) solutions.



“Now, e-mail storage can easily be added to the infrastructure where it belongs,” says Stephen Spence, President and CEO of NorthSeas. “Hardware vendors now have a fighting chance for a share of the billion dollar emerging market for vendor-neutral e-mail archiving.”



Both NorthSeas OEM products ship pre-loaded with NorthSeas innovative e-mail archiving application:



nSEAC (NorthSeas E-mail Archiving Card):



A CPU card which when inserted in a standard PCI slot adds e-mail archiving functionality to the host system and runs as an independent system within the same chassis.



nFLASH (NorthSeas application on DOM or CompactFlash):



The NorthSeas application pre-loaded on an IDE Disk-on-Memory (DOM) or Compact Flash so that when installed in a host server or appliance, automatically converts it into an e-mail archiving system.



NorthSeas OEM products provide system manufacturers and solutions integrators the opportunity to turn their systems into turnkey e-mail storage solutions while avoiding the cost and complexity of third-party software or lengthy product development. Vendors can take advantage of NorthSeas’ extensive investment in this area.



“Developing vendor-neutral message archiving products properly demands considerable time and painstaking attention to detail,” says Stephen Spence, President and CEO of NorthSeas. “With these new products, vendors can instantly add e-mail archiving to their products without the hassles of integrating third-party software.”



The NorthSeas model of e-mail storage, renowned for its innovative and simplified approach, provides potentially limitless e-mail storage without locking the customer to one messaging vendor’s architecture. Users have access any of their archived messages in just seconds, even those that are many years old, while keeping storage on the mail server to a minimum.



NorthSeas was founded in 2003 on the principle that business critical information management solutions do not need to be complicated and expensive. The company is emerging as a leading e-mail management vendor by providing simple, open, affordable and effective e-mail archiving solutions. NorthSeas technology is vendor-neutral, “Appliance Simple”, and uses standard network file storage as a message repository.



