BMC Capital Provides $600,000 Loan for Burger King Purchase in Suwanee, Ga.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, August 28, 2006, that it provided a $600,000 loan for the purchase of a building housing a Burger King restaurant. The property is located at 2925 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee, Ga.



Todd Davis, a vice president at BMC Capital's Dallas headquarters, originated the five-year fixed rate mortgage with a 10-year term. The Fla.-based buyer received a 43% loan to value mortgage with a 20-year amortization rate. The restaurant has five years remaining on its triple-net lease.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single tenant loans in the Southeast market and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multi-family, retail, commercial and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



