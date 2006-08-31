BMC Capital Provides $2M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Seatac, Wash.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, August 28, 2006, that is provided a $2 million loan for the refinance of Four Seasons, a 58-unit apartment complex at 3251 S. 176th Street in Seatac, Wash., a southern suburb of Seattle.



Glenn Gioseffi, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Seattle headquarters, originated the 10-year fixed rate loan. The Wash.-based borrower received a 60% loan to value mortgage with a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Pacific Northwest market and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multi-family, retail, commercial and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



