BMC Capital Provides $640,000 Loan for Multifamily Property in Sugarland, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, August 28, 2006, that is provided a $640,000 loan for the refinance of Mandala MHP, a 41-unit multifamily property at 10223 Synott Road in Sugarland, Texas, a city south west of Houston.



Glenn Gioseffi, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Seattle headquarters, originated the 10-year fixed rate loan. The Texas-based borrower received a 68% loan to value with a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Texas market and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multi-family, retail, commercial and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



