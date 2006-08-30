Property Opportunity in Dubai With 10% Guaranteed Rental Income for 3 Years

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --Dubai has been transformed from a sleepy little port to a futuristic metropolis where everything is the biggest, tallest, glitziest and best. And when the frenzied construction projects currently under way are completed in 2010, Dubai will boast the world's tallest building, biggest shopping mall, first seven-star hotel, largest manmade island, biggest indoor ski slope, most colossal theme park...the list goes on.



Dubai is a property-investment phenomenon – and with the changes in property ownership laws, now is a very exciting time to buy. A new development in Dubai offering a 10% guaranteed rental income for 3 years is now available from Hot Properties Worldwide. The development, located in International City in Dubai, offers 70 per cent finance along with the fact that the apartments are sold with freehold ownership and residency visa.



There are one-bedroom and studio apartments available in this beautifully landscaped development. All apartments will be fully furnished on completion.



Studio apartments from only £49,500 (subject to exchange rate fluctuations)



Key Attractions of This Property Opportunity

• A 10% guaranteed rental income per annum for 3 years will be provided by a major letting agency. Rental is paid quarterly in advance.

• 70% finance is available from leading local banks.

• The apartments are sold with freehold ownership.

• All apartments will be fully furnished on completion. The full package includes furniture, linen, cutlery, crockery, and bedding.

• A three year renewable Residency Visa is offered when buying one of the apartments.



Why Invest in Dubai

• Dubai is the fastest growing city in the world. 3 million people are expected to relocate to Dubai by 2015, increasing its population fourfold to 4 million. There will therefore be great demand for rented accommodation.

• Over the next three years, Dubai will spend £40 billion building several economic free-trade zones within the city perimeter. The legal and tax advantages offered by the free zones will further increase demand for property.

• Capital appreciation has risen between 15 – 25% annually, and forecasted property price increases range from 15% to 30% over the next 12 months.

• The favourable taxation: capital gains 0%; rental income tax 0%



The Development

Set in an astonishing 800-hectare development, International City is a pre-designed development that will be an incredible melting-pot of world culture, commerce and lifestyle. Phase III will be the most residential part of International City.



International City is based 10 minutes outside the main town, and only five minutes to Business Bay, The Financial District and Dubai Land Theme Parks. It is also 10 minutes drive to the beach. The facilities nearby will include parkland and landscapes pedestrian networks linking neighbourhoods to schools, shops, swimming pools and gyms, city centre and community facilities.



There are one-bedroom and studio apartments available in this beautifully landscaped development. They all come with balcony and parking spaces. All apartments will be fully furnished on completion. The apartments are sold with freehold ownership and buyers are offered a three year renewable residency. The floor size is from 410 sq.ft to 670 sq.ft.



Prices start from £49,500 up to £65,000 (subject to exchange rate fluctuations). Completion is scheduled for autumn 2007.



“This deal really does tick all the boxes: corporate Buy to Let opportunity, with a great yield, capital growth potential and up to 70% finance available” says John Hagelin, Director of Hot Properties Worldwide.



About Hot Properties Worldwide

Hot Properties Worldwide specialises in sourcing quality properties in the most interesting and promising destinations across the world. The portfolio gives their Clients a choice of overseas properties, whether for investment, lifestyle or retirement purposes. The company’s success is built on carefully selecting the most interesting property opportunities from extensively researched areas of the world. Hot Properties Worldwide go beyond the realms of just real estate and property purchase as the company do their outmost in providing comprehensive intelligence about selected developments and markets. The company believe in providing Clients will all the information they require to make informed property decisions based on the facts. The availability of this information will significantly increase clients’ success and financial returns when buying overseas properties.



