Team Double-Click Announces Worldwide Logo Design Contest

Lodi, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2006 --Team Double-Click, Inc., a virtual staffing agency that provides professional virtual office assistants and professional real estate virtual assistants for small and home-based businesses, is inviting its 10,000 registered contractors around the world to help design a new corporate logo. “The logo we currently use is our original one and has served us well,” said Gayle Buske, Team Double-Click President and CEO. “But it’s time to modernize our identity by emphasizing the ‘team’ concept of our unique business service, and give our logo a facelift.” Buske adds that she thought a logo design contest would be a fun way to get the company’s thousands of worldwide contractors involved on a “Team” Double-Click project.



The company currently works with more than 10,000 virtual administrative and real assistants, real estate closing coordinators, customer service and call center assistants, graphic designers, accounting professionals, web designers, computer programmers, writers, and editors and provides their services to an international client base. Team Double-Click clients range from solo practitioners running small businesses from their homes to large, multi-national corporations who need to get projects completed quickly. Existing clients really like the Team Double-Click business concept because they don’t have to screen and hire a staff position, and then fund the added overhead expenses such as employee benefits, payroll taxes, office space, and computer workstations.



Registered contractors for the company are invited to submit a logo concept by September 30, 2006. Buske adds that registration as a contractor with the company is free and is open to anyone in the worldwide community. Contest entries are due by September 30, 2006. The contractor who submits the winning design will receive a $250 (U.S.) cash prize and four runners-up will receive cash prizes of $25 (U.S.) each. The company’s 15 core staff members will judge and vote on the designs.



Team Double-Click contractors are encouraged to complete one or all of the company’s many free online training courses, ranging from real estate virtual assisting and general virtual assisting to templated web design. Contractors are then required to demonstrate their new skills, and if they pass, are certified by Team Double-Click. “We are very proud to offer free training courses so our contractors can improve their skills before being placed with a client,” said Buske. A spring 2006 survey of Team Double-Click trainees showed they rated their online training as high or of higher quality than other fee-based online training programs.



Team Double-Click offers a one-stop shop for all virtual assistant needs. The company (through its unparalleled staffing practices) interviews, screens, tests, and trains individual virtual assistants so clients don’t have to. The company actually matches the perfect VA to each client, at no charge, rather than simply telling its clients where to locate virtual assistants. By hiring a VA, small business owners are able to focus more time on their core competencies, plus they benefit by expanding their business team to include another professional—an administrative professional—highly capable of handling complex administrative tasks and managing business growth.



“Team Double-Click continues to lead the virtual staffing industry with its client-friendly services, unheard of virtual assistant screening, and top-of-the-line training for its VA’s. We’re very proud of what our company offers in the way of services,” says Buske. “It is amazing how many talented people there are in the world. Although we work mainly with U.S.-based virtual assistants, we have access to more than 10,000 professionals worldwide, many with post-secondary and graduate degrees, including CPAs, engineers, and MBAs.”



About Team Double-Click, Inc. and its Logo Design Contest

Team Double-Click, Inc., a privately held company formed in 2000, is one of the first true virtual staffing agencies. The company uses very stringent screening and interviewing systems for its virtual assistants, thus ensuring all clients receive the very best placement from its database of more than 10,000 contractors. After a placement has been made, the company continues to monitor, nurture, and guarantee a positive client-virtual assistant relationship. For more information, please visit www.teamdoubleclick.com or call 888.827.9129.



For information about the company’s logo design contest and official rules and entry guidelines, please visit www.teamdoubleclick.com and select the “logo contest” item in the features box at the left side of the page.



