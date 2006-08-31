New Directory of Leading Spring Manufacturers Launched By ForeignTradeExchange.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --The global industrial supply directory and marketplace ForeignTradeExchange.com, a division of Boston based Industrial Network, announced today the launch of its latest online directory of springs from international suppliers.



The publication includes offerings of all kinds of springs for applications that include engineering, construction, manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, hardware, mattress, heavy equipment, furniture making, woodworking, electronic components and many other applications.



Springs available in the directory include, but not limited to, conical, box, disc, gas, spiral, valve, air, clutch, ring, torque, motor springs, coil, flat, extension, torsion, precision, wire, special springs, leaf, die, miniature, metric, rectangular, four-slide, piston, micro, hydraulic, pigtail self retracting and custom made springs.



The springs are available in standard and custom sizes in both inch and metric dimensions, constructed in different materials such as steel, cast iron, copper, bronze, titanium, Inconel®, aluminum, rubber, ceramic, plastic and specially coated materials.



The directory is available online at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/springs.html



The directory also includes a comprehensive selection of spring components and accessories such as clips, pins, washers, wire, fasteners, spring clamps, hinges, rings, bolts, assemblies, anchors, spring testers and various tools for working with all kinds of springs.



According to Mark Hamilton, international business director of ForeignTradeExchange.com, the new directory is primarily used by industrial and technical buyers sourcing for springs to meet specific requirements. "We are proud that we personally select every spring manufacturer and supplier in our directory to ensure the best possible results for buyers looking for reputable suppliers," says Hamilton.



The site also offers an interactive forum for companies to post and explore offers to buy or sell springs, as well as other industrial and engineering products. To increase user activity, the company plans to translate the forum in different languages such as French, Spanish, Chinese, German, Polish and Portuguese by the end of the year.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com

ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT companies. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore trade leads at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/



