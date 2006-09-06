Dental Powder Replaces Tooth Paste On Aircraft

Holland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --Frequent fliers understand the importance of packing their toothbrush and toothpaste in their carry on luggage. The new air regulations on banning all liquids, gels and toothpastes have inconvenienced many travelers (including their seat partners).



A powdered dental cleaner, packaged in individual cups, is an effective substitute. The small light weight container makes it easy and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) acceptable to take in a purse or carry on bag. The all natural ingredients neutralize acids in the mouth, eliminate odors, and provide a fresh clean mint breath. Used with a toothbrush, the dental cleaner delivers a powerful alternative to tooth paste. By adding water and swishing it can substitute as a mouthwash.



The flight friendly dental powder is available in a box of 24 for $9.99 at www.dentalairforce.com or 616-399-8511.

