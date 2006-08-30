TMH Management, LLC Launches PedalRiders Online Store

Chesterfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --TMH Management, LLC, an e-commerce management company, is excited to announce the launch of their online pedal toy store, PedalRiders.com, on Thursday, August 31, 2006.



The online store features pedal cars, pedal planes, and retro tricycles. The store offers a wide selection of reproduction pedal cars including classic cars, fire trucks, sad face sedans, racecars, and jalopies. All the toys are built to last from heavy gauge steel. One of the pedal cars that is sure to be a best seller is the 1965 AMF Mustang. It is made from the tooling of the original AMF Mustang pedal car. It is considered one of the hottest pedal cars of all time. Additionally, the online store has a 1932 Ford Roadster with a replica grill and decal flames.



PedalRiders.com also offers a variety of pedal planes including the Red Baron, Corsair, Fantasy Flyer, Sky King and Yellow Jacket. These planes are designed from the classic originals. The retro tricycles that are listed are reproductions of the tricycles produced by the Junior Toy Company in 1936.



In addition, the website offers limited edition items for toy collectors. It sells the Coca-Cola Estate Wagon, and several chrome pedal toys including the sad face sedan, racecar and pedal plane.



“The pedal toys are sure to bring back the childhood memories of parents and grandparents of zooming down the sidewalk. We are excited to offer products that are great gifts for children, car enthusiasts and toy collectors”, says Tom Huntoon, founder of TMH Management, LLC.



About TMH Management, LLC:



TMH Management, LLC is an e-commerce management company that establishes, develops, and operates e-commerce websites.



