The Legends of Mernac Announces Debut Writing Contest $1,000.00 Grand Prize!

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --The Legends of Mernac (www.mernac.com), is an on-line fantasy saga built on interlinked stories. The mythical world of Mernac is created by the registered users of the site, in the fashion of “spinning tales” that tell the 10,000 year history of Mernac. This is done from the perspective of well-written characters that keep readers riveted and wanting more. The Legends of Mernac is a site jam-packed with contests for writers and artists. The Legends of Mernac is structured to promote unfound talent and for the Grand Opening on September 1, 2006, the site will host a huge international High Fantasy short-story contest. The challenge will be to write one Legend (2,000-10,000 words, short story or saga chapter encapsulated in the mythical world of Mernac), write one Character Bio (500- 1,000 words, character description of perspective from Legend submission), and one Lore submission (500-1,000 words, description of race, class, deity, etc) Full contest details available at www.mernac.com. The Grand Prize will be $1000.00! There is NO fee for this contest.



The Legends of Mernac is driven to providing an audience for up and coming talent and will host various contests at all times in the search to find that next great writer and/or artist. The only requirements are that participants must be registered users, which is free. Contests will include, art contests, writing contests, even programming and promotions contests! And, users can also sponsor their own contests!



The developers of The Legends Mernac are also working on additional phases which are slated to include music and/or soundtracks, RPG Gaming, animations, movie clips, and, eventually, full-feature movies. All of these functions will be available to the public-at-large, providing users an even more means to create their own “LEGENDS” in the world of MERNAC.



Founder of The Legends of Mernac, Rick Merriman, has based his creation on a philosophy of people helping people. The goal being thousands of talented (yet undiscovered) writers, artists, musicians, programmers, promoters or business people provided an outlet for their passions and a possible ultimate escape from the standard 9-5 job. According to Mr. Merriman, “The Bottom line: I believe that the surest path to success is to help other people become successful. I believe that after providing my family with a comfortable living (and a way for others [who contribute to, or promote Mernac] to provide their families with a comfortable living) that the bulk of any profits should be used to fund and help talented people create their art.”



To learn more about this project or to schedule an on-line interview with Founder, Rick Merriman, please contact Heather Merriman, Director of Publicity at 954-298-5481 or publicity@mernac.com



Heather Merriman

Director of Publicity

The Legends of Mernac

954-298-5481

publicity@mernac.com



For archived Press Releases, visit http://www.mernac.com/modules/mernac/?cid=53



