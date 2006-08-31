Cape Town Accommodation Group - Bloomberg Fresh New Face for summer 06/07

Cape Town, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --The Bloomberg Property Group has been busily working away all winter to upgrade their luxury Cape Town holiday accommodation. Not only are these exquisite properties better than ever before but the Group has extended their services and facilities even more.



To those in the know, the name ‘Bloomberg’ is synonymous with the ultimate in luxury self-catering accommodation in Cape Town.



With the impressive upgrades they have been working on over the quieter winter months, Bloomberg are taking their profile to even greater heights.



On the eye-catching site, www.bloombergaccommodation.co.za , (which has also had a face-lift to tie in with the re-launch of the properties for the upcoming season) each of the eight stunning accommodation options are showcased with striking photographs and detailed descriptions giving prospective guests an enticing taste of what they can expect.



Each Bloomberg property has always had its own unique atmosphere. Now with the upgraded facilities such as state-of-the-art air-conditioning, gleaming new kitchen appliances and luxurious new linens and fittings, no detail has been neglected. A stay in any of these luxury Cape Town accommodation options is guaranteed to give you the holiday of business trip of a lifetime. There is something to suit any group or individual with taste and discernment - from sleek penthouses and luxurious apartments to grand Tuscan-style villas.



Families, conference delegates, business travelers, couples or film crews will all find the ideal accommodation in the Bloomberg’s crisp new-look portfolio.



Each property’s location has been hand-selected along the most beautiful stretch of Cape Town coastal real estate, from Clifton and Camps Bay to Bakoven.



Cleverly set on beautifully appointed properties, the locations offer a perfect combination of security, centrality, privacy and some of the most incredible views in the world.



Close-by you can find all the trendy spots - local theatres, deli’s, cafés and beaches are minutes away.



The new website with its fresh yet sumptuous lines and tasteful design echoes the stylishness of each of the Bloomberg properties beautifully.



A simple-to-negotiate booking system allows you to make all the relevant selections once you have chosen the accommodation that appeals to you the most. This is not an easy decision to make, so there are also facilities to contact the Bloomberg team with questions you may have. They will be happy to help you figure out the most suitable space for your needs.



A handy Currency Converter makes working out the costs as simple as the click of a button.



Another innovation from the Bloomberg Property Group –

They are now proud to announce the extension of the services offered to you, their guest. On the website you will find information on things to do in and around Cape Town, as well as a wide range of complementary services and facilities designed to take the hassle out of planning your stay. No need to trawl the Internet or call around for airport transfers, vehicle hire or reputable guided tours – even child-minding and catering facilities – Bloomberg have done the legwork for you. Sit back and relax while their on-the-ball team plans every detail for you.



The Bloomberg Luxury Accommodation Group allows you to begin your holiday from the first time you enter their homepage. The images will charm you, the descriptions tempt you and the smooth running of the systems will make you feel completely safe in the capable hands of the Bloomberg crew.



