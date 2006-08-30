2X Opens Source Code to its NX Based Terminal Server for Linux

Frankfurt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --2X today announced the release of 2X TerminalServer for Linux, an open source terminal server for Linux, which enables users to run a Linux desktop and Linux / Windows applications over any type of connection.



"If Linux is going to happen on the desktop, it will require a terminal server approach such as that of 2X Terminal Server for Linux. Only with the more advanced thin client approach, will Linux be able to outdo Windows fat clients in a company’s network. 2X is proud to contribute to this by opening the source code of its terminal server software for Linux,” said Nikolaos Makris, CEO 2X.



Leverages the lightning fast NX protocol: A compressed version of X



The 2X TerminalServer is based on the open source NX X-Windows compression protocol. X-Windows is highly bandwidth-intensive and therefore does not scale well or run over low bandwidth connections. The NX protocol on the other hand, compresses the X-Window protocol and enables users to run a complete Linux desktop and Linux / Windows applications over slow dial-up links. On LANs, it means a much higher number of clients can be supported without affecting network speed.



Linux: The perfect multi-user OS



Linux is ideally suited for thin client/server-based computing, because it was designed from the ground up to be multi-user. Application conflicts are therefore less likely and management is made easier.



Benefits and features of 2X TerminalServer



* Eliminate fat client management and save on administration

* Provide users with a more reliable & secure environment

* Empower users to telework from anywhere in the world

* Reduce the risk of viruses & security breaches by running a Linux desktop

* Switch to Linux and save big on Microsoft licenses

* Uses SSH for optimum security of all connections

* Use 2X TerminalServer for graphical remote server management

* Available for RedHat, SUSE and more.



For more information about 2X TerminalServer visit: http://www.2x.com/terminalserver/. The product is available for download at: http://www.2x.com/terminalserver/download.htm. User to user support is available via the 2X forums at http://forums.2x.com.



About 2X



2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer Enterprise edition and PXES edition, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services, 2X SecureRDP for Windows Terminal Services and 2X TerminalServer for Linux. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de (German), www.2xsoftware.it (Italian), www.2xsoftware.fr (French), www.2xsoftware.es (Spanish).



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



