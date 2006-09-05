Protect Yourself against Identity Theft

Oradea, Bihor, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Without your knowledge or approval, Windows stores revealing information about you in temporary folders, Windows swap files, Internet history directories, cookies, and deleted email messages. This information contains words and images that tell which web sites you've visited, which Instant Messaging conversations you've held, which chatroom conversations you've participated in, and lots of other information that you may not wish to become public. East-Tec Eraser 2006 finds this information, and destroys it. The program meets or exceeds all U.S. Department of Defense standards for permanently removing information from computers.



Different Internet browsers store private information in different places. East-Tec Eraser 2006 works with all popular browsers, including Internet Explorer, Netscape Navigator, Mozilla Firefox, America Online, MSN Explorer, and Opera. It also works with all of the popular peer-to-peer programs, including Kazaa, Kazaa Lite, iMesh, Napster, Morpheus, Direct Connect, Limewire, and Shareaza. In addition, East-Tec Eraser 2006 supports ICQ, Yahoo Messenger, Windows Media Player, RealPlayer, Microsoft Office, Google Toolbar,and many other popular programs. The program knows where your computer has stored sensitive information, and deletes it, permanently.



It's easy for inexperienced users to begin to benefit immediately from using East-Tec Eraser 2006. The built-in Wizard walks you through the steps needed to protect your privacy and sensitive information. You can schedule the program to run at regular intervals, automatically securing your privacy. You can even drag and drop files onto East-Tec Eraser 2006, and the program will permanently erase them so that they can never be recovered.



Power users can employ command-line parameters to set the program's options, integrate the program with Windows Explorer, and create user-defined erasure methods. You can run the program in stealth mode, completely invisible to other computer users. Set filters to prevent specific data from being erased. You can even implement a password-protected system of permissions for each computer user.



Whether you're a business person who needs to ensure that colleagues and customers cannot view sensitive information on your computer, a network administrator who wants to prevent prying eyes from viewing financial, competitive, or other private information on company machines, or a home user who wants to keep the kids from snooping at their parents' files, East-Tec Eraser 2006 has the tools that you need.



East-Tec Eraser 2006 runs under Windows XP/2003/2000/NT/Me/98, costs $49.95(US) for a single-user license, and may be purchased securely online at www.east-tec.com.



For more information, contact EAST Technologies at: Phone: 1-305-455-8122 (US), +43 650 8506061 (Germany), 04 42 631922 (France), +40 745 926200 (International), Email: office@east-tec.com, Internet: www.east-tec.com.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About EAST Technologies:



Since 1997, EAST Technologies has been developing innovative and award-winning privacy and security products and solutions. EAST Technologies is widely known for the East-Tec Eraser security product designed to protect the privacy, identity and confidential information of the computer and Internet user. EAST Technologies has a customer base that spans individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, the Fortune 500 and governmental agencies. EAST Technologies' development offices are located in Europe, with partners and resellers in the United States and throughout the world. To find out more about EAST Technologies please visit www.east-tec.com.



