Don't Lose Your Personal or Business Data: Introducing East-Tec Backup 2006

Oradea, Bihor, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --EAST Technologies, leading developer of innovative and award-winning privacy and security products and solutions, today announced the launch of its new product, East-Tec Backup 2006, an easy to use but complete solution to protect your important data and files: business data, valuable documents, emails, database files or family pictures, videos and music.



There are many ways you can unintentionally lose information on a computer: a virus or hacker attack, human error, software bugs, a child playing on the computer, stolen laptop, hard disk crash, a power surge, lightning or floods. East-Tec Backup 2006 is designed to help the user in these unhappy situations and restore the valuable information that has been lost. This can really be a life saver, as National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says 80% of business that lose their important media records are out of business in short time.



East-Tec Backup 2006 key features include:



- Automatically back up of data and settings from your favourite programs: email and settings from Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Outlook Express, Mozilla Thunderbird or Eudora; Settings and Favourites from Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox or Opera; Windows Settings: Appearance, Internet Connection, Power Settings, Advanced Settings, Windows Address Book, Windows Registry and more.



- Military Strength 256-bit AES Strong Encryption: East-Tec Backup 2006 protects your data using 256-bit AES, the most secure and sophisticated encryption algorithm currently available. AES has been adopted as an encryption standard by the US government.



- Unlike other backup programs, East-Tec Backup 2006 does not use a proprietary backup archive format. East-Tec Backup 2006 uses the widely popular and accessible ZIP open format. This gives you full control over your backed up data and even the ability to manually restore it without the help of East-Tec Backup 2006.



- Backup to virtually any storage device: East-Tec Backup 2006 allows you to save your data on internal or external hard disks, local area network locations, CD/DVD media, removable media devices (USB sticks, memory sticks, flash memory, floppy disks, ZIP disks, JAZ), and even on remote locations using FTP with auto-resume.



- Built-In and Easy to Use Task Scheduler: East-Tec Backup 2006 makes it easier to schedule backups to run at specific dates and times, on Windows startup or shutdown, once every day, once every week, etc. You can also create complex rules that best fit your requirements.



- More advanced features for professional use: version control for incremental and differential backups, advanced file filtering using wildcards or masks, source and destination syncronization, running external programs before or after performing the backup, detailed logs of all backup operations and email notifications on backup completion.



East-Tec Backup 2006 runs under Windows XP/2003/2000/NT/Me/98, costs $39.95(US) for a single-user license, and may be purchased securely online at www.east-tec.com.



For more information, contact EAST Technologies at: Phone: 1-305-455-8122 (US), +43 650 8506061 (Germany), 0442 631922 (France), +40 745 926200 (International), Email: office@east-tec.com, Internet: www.east-tec.com.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About EAST Technologies:

Since 1997, EAST Technologies has been developing innovative and award-winning privacy and security products and solutions. EAST Technologies is widely known for the East-Tec Eraser security product designed to protect the privacy, identity and confidential information of the computer and Internet user. EAST Technologies has a customer base that spans individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, the Fortune 500 and governmental agencies. EAST Technologies' development offices are located in Europe, with partners and resellers in the United States and throughout the world. To find out more about EAST Technologies please visit www.east-tec.com.



