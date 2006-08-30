Credit Warden Provides Consumers With A Proactive Identity Theft Solution

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --Credit Warden, Inc. (www.creditwarden.com) aims to fight identity theft by offering a proactive identity theft solution that allows consumers to keep their credit “locked up“.



Over seven million people were victimized by identity theft last year. That’s 19,178 per day, 799 per hour and 13.3 people per minute. Over $500 Million is lost each month by victims of identity theft. Over 85% of identity theft victims do not realize their identity has been compromised until they are denied credit. In an effort to combat one of the fastest growing crimes in the U.S., Credit Warden today announced the launch of a proactive identity theft solution that will help consumers keep their identifying information and credit history out of the hands of would-be thieves.



Millions of Americans rely upon services such as credit monitoring and credit insurance to protect them from identity theft. Sadly, these reactionary services do little to protect the consumer from becoming a victim of identity theft. Credit monitoring only notifies a consumer after they have become a victim. Credit insurance is a reactionary service that may provide some form of financial compensation once a consumer’s identity is compromised.



Credit Warden’s unique identity theft program is designed to prevent the consumer from ever becoming a victim. As part of this program, Credit Warden will place all four credit bureaus on “High Alert”. This service “locks-up” the consumers credit information rendering it useless to thieves. Additional services include:



Ordering a copy of a credit bureau report from each of the major credit repositories.



Removal from the “pre-approved” lists, greatly reducing the consumers junk mail.



Credit Warden offers protection for the whole family. “With many children getting Social Security numbers at birth, identity theft can begin as early as the maternity ward” said Jay Gary, co-founder of Credit Warden. “Thieves target young identities because it will be years before anyone notices”. Credit Warden’s specialized Credit Nanny program offers parents peace of mind knowing that their children’s credit is “locked up” until they need it.



Credit Warden is available for $10.00 per month, or $108.00 annually. Children under the age of 15 can be protected for $10.00 per year. Credit Warden guarantees its services and will restore a consumers credit history and personal identity if it is ever compromised.



About Credit Warden:

Credit Warden, Inc. (www.creditwarden.com) was founded in 2006 in an effort to combat the growing problem of identity theft. Credit Warden is on the forefront of identity theft protection offering one of the few proactive identity theft solutions available today. Credit Warden is based in Phoenix, AZ and is a privately held company.



