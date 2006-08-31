Focus on Bacteria and Mold Remediation

Clayton, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --When Dave Hearn purchased Pure Air Systems, Inc. earlier this summer, he saw the need to educate people about bacteria and mold remediation. The HEPA air filtration technologies pioneered by his newly-acquired company, "have long been utilized in bacteria and mold removal practices, however, the general public seems very unaware of this fact," states Mr. Hearn.



Homeowners who have experienced flood or water damage can effectively return to a healthier indoor environment by installing a HEPA air purifier during the bacteria and mold remediation process. As a permanent fixture in their home HVAC system, HEPA air filters will function to provide a continual bacteria and mold removal mechanism in order to maintain better air quality.



According to Mr. Hearn, "Serious flood damage necessitates extreme bacteria and mold remediation, such as drywall and flooring replacement, as has occurred in the Hurricane Katrina-affected areas." Following the major repairs, homeowners returning to their residences are ensuring a safe indoor environment by installing Pure Air Systems' HEPA air purifiers. "We're pleased to have been able to assist the hurricane victims by offering our HEPA bacteria and mold removal technologies."



It has taken a long time for many of the hurricane victims to reach a point where they can begin returning. As they do, Mr. Hearn reminds them, "Pure Air's HEPA bacteria and mold remediation systems are in no short supply, as is the case with many other items they're finding a need to install." HVAC contractors can arrange for shipments of HEPA air filtration systems by contacting Pure Air online, making their approach to the bacteria and mold removal process much easier.



Pure Air Systems, Inc. has been manufacturing HEPA air filtration systems since the technology's infancy for both commercial and residential applications. With over 20 years in the industry, Pure Air Systems, Inc. understands that customers want high-quality HEPA air purifiers and high-quality information. Specific details regarding HEPA technology for bacteria and mold remediation is explained in the Pure Air University section of the website (http://www.pureairsystems.com/university.cfm).



