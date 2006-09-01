Hoodia Gordonii Diet Pill Available Online

Noblesville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --DMD Pharmaceuticals announces its new Hoodia Gordonii diet pill, Trim-U™, which has been formulated to help dieters reach their optimum weight loss goals quickly. Both an appetite suppressant and energizer, the Trim-U™ Hoodia diet supplement contains 250 mg of Hoodia Gordonii, the renowned ancient appetite suppressant.



The Trim-U™ with Hoodia weight loss pill also contains 10 mg of Garcinia Cambogia extract, which is beneficial to dieters due to its effects in metabolizing carbohydrates. By combining the properties of Garcinia Cambogia and Hoodia, this diet supplement offers a serious weight loss method. In addition, Trim-U's ingredients also include green tea and pharmaceutical-grade caffeine, giving dieters the energy boost they need.



"Taken as part of a complete weight loss program, Trim-U™ Hoodia Gordonii diet pill is the ideal first step. Our Hoodia diet supplement can fortify the willpower to help you start loosing pounds," states Dave Riddle of DMD Pharmaceuticals. "Once the weight starts coming off, dieters will be able to realize the incentive in continuing with a sensible diet and moderate exercise program to sustain their weight loss efforts."



The best thing about the Trim-U™ Hoodia weight loss method is that it does not require long-term usage of the product. Balanced and nutritious meals combined with the proper exercise can do the rest. Of course, the Hoodia diet supplement can be used when needed, when energy levels needs a boost or when temptation at the buffet table seems overwhelming.



Available without a prescription, DMD's Trim-U™ Hoodia weight loss product is available in many drug and convenience stores, as well as online at http://www.dmdpharm.com/go/weight-loss-products/trim-u-with-hoodia-gordonii.



