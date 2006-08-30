Privacyware Unveils Privatefirewall 5.0 – Desktop Security Software Blocks Known and New Malware and Hacking Threats

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --Privacyware (http://www.privacyware.com), an innovative provider of proactive desktop and host defense and enterprise security analytics solutions, today announced the latest upgrade of its desktop defense software, Privatefirewall 5.0, a multi-layered endpoint security product designed to help individuals and businesses protect Windows desktops and servers from malware and unauthorized use. The key enhancement in Privatefirewall 5.0 is a sophisticated system monitoring and anomaly detection component that delivers signature-less protection from viruses and malware and detects hacker and cyber criminal attempts to inject malicious code, install rootkits, trojans and spyware, spoof IPs, bypass firewalls and generally gain access, control and/or damage home and corporate systems and private data.



Privatefirewall 5.0 is comprised of several integrated protection layers including desktop firewall, URL filtering, process monitor, and application/system behavior modeling and anomaly detection. Privatefirewall 5.0 evaluates WinAPI calls and analyzes a comprehensive list of system variables and security-sensitive registry keys and alerts administrators to attempted malware infection, intrusion, attack, or policy violations.



“As threats become more immediate and sophisticated, so too must the agility of our defense solutions to ensure the most proactive levels of protection possible,” said Chris Iannicello, Product Manager for Privacyware. “Privatefirewall 5.0 effectively detects and blocks known and new virus, spyware and other threats without definitions or attack signatures on even un-patched systems.”



Privatefirewall 5.0 addresses the Windows vulnerabilities and intrusion techniques that hackers exploit to gain access and cause damage to private systems and data. Privatefirewall 5.0 models and monitors system and application behavior to identify and block activity characteristic of known malware, hacking, phishing and other threat types without the need for virus definitions, or intrusion signatures that limit the effectiveness of conventional virus and spyware scanning solutions.



Internet and network security settings, untrusted web sites and IPs, and the manner in which software applications and related processes can access the Internet can be easily configured via Privatefirewall’s intuitive management console. Most security controls are accessible via the main application screen, making advanced configuration for more complex environments simple to implement.



Pricing and Availability

Privatefirewall 5.0 is available now. Visit http://www.privacyware.com to download a 30-day free trial and review additional product information. Privatefirewall pricing starts at U.S. $29.95 per installation. Privatefirewall supports Windows XP, Windows 2000, and Windows Server 2000/2003.



About Privacyware

Privacyware is an innovative provider of multi-layered desktop and server defense and enterprise security intelligence software. Our products increase the level of protection from new and known malware and intrusions in individual, small business, and large enterprise computing environments and enable IT managers, security analysts, and security and compliance officers to more thoroughly understand the environments for which they are responsible and to more effectively identify and comprehend malicious and/or deviant activity.



