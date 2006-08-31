RoundBerry Offers Full Ruby on Rails Support

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --RoundBerry.com, an established web hosting company in Charlotte, North Carolina, strives to continue exceeding customer expectations by continuing to add more features. Full Ruby on Rails support is now provided with every web hosting plan.



Ruby on Rails is becoming a leading website development platform and allows developers to rapidly build and deploy complex websites and internet applications. It is a complete tool and is being used in large corporate projects. It offers all of the functionality you need without having to hand code it. There is always an easy way for people to extend the platform and build their own modules.



About RoundBerry

Round Berry Web Hosting, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers inexpensive web hosting starting at $3.33/month. They distinguish themselves with fast servers, superior customer support, and affordable prices. With thousands of customers in over 15 countries, RoundBerry has efined excellence in web hosting for over 5 years. For more information visit RoundBerry at http://www.RoundBerry.com or email info@roundberry.com.