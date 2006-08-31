On-Site Information Center Opens For Laurel Meadow

Wauconda, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --With a convenient on-site Information Center now open at Laurel Meadow, the last five luxurious single-family homes remaining for sale may not last long.



Laurel Meadow is the Kirk Homes community of 66 homes that represents the Streamwood-based builder’s first successful venture in the south suburbs.



Laurel Meadow includes 66 award-winning home design with the impressive amenities. Prices range from $311,995 to $381,995 for homes with partial basements and two-car garages.



“Laurel Meadow has been received with exceptional enthusiasm and only five opportunities remain for a new home in this conveniently located neighborhood,” said Janey Amidei, vice president of marketing and sales for Kirk Homes. “ Buyers appreciate the quiet in-town location, with homes set along a circular street and cul-de-sac. Many of the homes have scenic views of mature trees, open space and parks, yet children can walk to the middle school and bicycle paths offer a great way to travel to the commuter train, downtown stores and other services.”



“In addition, New Lenox offers a small-town way of life where families can put down roots and become part of an outstanding community. Excellent schools, a coffee shop in the library, a lending library service at the commuter train station suggest an appealing way of life that is becoming increasingly hard to find. Many residents commute to downtown Chicago on the Metra/Rock Island train, and a new station is being opened that will take residents to Union Station and the other side of the Loop.”



“With plans to extend Interstate 355 to New Lenox and build a proposed upscale shopping mall, buyers at Laurel Meadow can be sure their home is an excellent investment as well as a great place to live,” she said.



Among the remaining opportunities at Laurel Meadow are our homes to be built plus one home that is under construction and will be ready for delivery early this summer.



Buyers who chose a home to be built can select from eight two-story floor plans, one of which features a first-floor master bedroom. The homes range in size from 2,212 to 4,031 square feet with three to five bedrooms, 2 ½ to four baths, partial basements, brick on all four sides of the first-floor; oak interior trim, fully sodded homesites and two-car or optional three-car garages. Activity-sized homesites range from 10,500 square feet up to 21,000 square feet.



“Buyers have been pleased to find that Kirk Homes offers an exceptionally large array of personalizing options, and move into this elegant home in time for summer,” Amidei said.



The Prairie Stone is an open floor plan with 2,659 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and a loft plus a first-floor den. The home also features 2 ½ baths; a two-story entry; living room with volume ceiling and dining room separated by charming architectural columns; kitchen with island and breakfast area; activity-sized family room; first-floor den and laundry room; master bedroom with sitting room, his and hers closets and deluxe master bath; plus two other bedrooms or available fourth bedroom.



Kitchens are appointed with oak cabinets, decorator countertops, double-bowl, stainless-steel sinks, islands and pantries per plan plus brand name appliances including ovens and ranges, dishwashers and garbage disposals. Baths boast oak vanities, cultured-marble vanity tops, deluxe faucets and mirrored medicine cabinets. Master baths feature soaker tubs and separate showers plus ceramic tile surrounds.



Other personalizing selections include several styles of fireplaces with log lighters; gourmet kitchens appointed with extra-tall cabinets with glass doors and crown molding; tilt-out fronts and roll-out drawers; over 100 countertops in laminate, solid surface or granite and the newest finishes in faucets and appliances; whirlpool tubs; six-panel doors and Colonist trim; oak and wrought-iron railings; 9-foot ceilings and central air conditioning.



Detailed exteriors can be enhanced with porches, bay windows, brick and stone detailing. Dimensional cedar-look siding and affordable architectural roofing help to create a distinctive upscale look.



To visit the Laurel Meadow Information Center, take I-80 south to Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) east to Spencer Road, south to Joliet Highway, west to the Information Center on the right. Hours are Monday, noon to 5 pm; Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Call (815) 485-8400 or visit kirkhomes.com.



