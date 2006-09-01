Kirk Optimism Belies Gloom-And-Doom on Building Boom

Wauconda, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --Optimism prevails at Streamwood-based Kirk Homes, where sales projections for 2006 show a 51 percent increase over 2005.



“Our 2005 sales volume of 382 units was impacted by delays in the opening of two communities,” said Janey Amidei, vice president of marketing and sales for Kirk Homes. “Traffic and sales are holding up even though buyers are taking longer to make a purchase decision.”



She said sales are good thus far, but will improve even more with model homes now opening in two communities.



“We’re looking at 579 sales for this year,” she said. “Predictions of a significant slump in the new home market are overblown.”



Kirk is currently developing five communities, two of which feature both single-family homes and townhouses. The projects are in Bolingbrook, Hoffman Estates, Lakemoor, New Lenox, and Woodstock.



Sales began early this year for 37 luxury single-family homes at Beacon Pointe in Hoffman Estates.



“These homes offer 2,017 to 4,030 square feet of living area,” Amidei said, “and they are scaled proportionately to lots which range from 7,920 to 10,800 square feet.”



The home sites are fully-sodded and landscaped at the front with three trees.



Nine two-story plans include one with a first-floor master suite. The homes offer three to five bedrooms, 2 ½ to 4 ½ baths, a living room, a breakfast room and a full basement. Also included per plan are a first floor den, a loft, a master suite sitting room and a three-car garage.



Base prices include air conditioning, Colonist trim and 9-first floor ceilings.



Among available options are: a deeper basement, a choice of railings, a bonus room (per plan), an extended family room or breakfast room and a wood-burning or direct vent fireplace.



Beacon Pointe is on Essex Road, one-half mile north of Shoe Factory Road and west of Beverly Road.



Four new single-family plans are introduced at Apple Creek Estates on Route 47 and Lucas Road, just south of Route 14 in Woodstock.



“This newly-launched community is planned for 746 single-family homes and 370 townhome units,” Amidei said. “To date, we have sold 55 homes and 58 townhomes.”



She said five townhomes models will open early next month with six single-family models to be completed by mid-September.



The 10 single-family plans are base-priced from $238,995 to $334,995 with full basements. They range from 1,644 to 4,031 square-feet with three to five bedrooms, 2 ½ to 4 ½ baths, a loft, a first-floor den (per plan) and a two-car garage.



“English basements that include decks off the main living area are also available,” she said.



The three two-story townhouse plans range from 1,248 to 1,538 square feet and include two bedrooms or two bedrooms and a loft, 1 ½ to 2 ½ baths, a walk-out basement (per plan), a patio and a two-car garage. A third bedroom and a fireplace are an option.



The townhouses are base-priced from $163,995 to $193,995.



“This community offers a scenic setting with Apple Creek running through rolling terrain with ponds and groves of mature trees,” Amidei said.



Set aside for Woodstock School District 200 are sites for future elementary and middle schools.



Kirk is developing a 272-acre community in Lakemoor that is planned for 479 single-family homes and 482 townhouses. Rockwell Place is at Route 12 and 120.



Six two-story single-family plans offer 1,644 to 3,232 square feet of living area with three to five bedrooms and 2 ½ to four baths. They are base-priced from $253,995 to $308,995. The three townhomes are priced from $163,995 to $189,995.



Herrington Estates in Bolingbrook will include 203 luxury single-family homes on 80 acres at 111th Street and Weber Road. Residents will be served by Plainfield schools and the Bolingbrook Park District.



Six floor plans with 2,659 to 4,031 square feet offer four or five bedrooms including one plan with a first-floor master suite, 2 ½ to four baths, a loft, a first-floor den and an extended family room.



Base-priced from the $450,000s to the low $500,000s, the plans include a full basement with 9-foot first-floor ceilings, wood flooring in the foyer, powder room and state-of-the-art kitchen; oak railings and fireplaces with surrounds accented by recessed lighting.



Other features include Colonist trim, deluxe electrical fixtures with recessed can lighting, laundry rooms with utility tub, washer and dryer; air conditioning plus humidifier and a three-car dry-walled garage.



“Three models are open for viewing and three others are showcased on DVDs at the sales center,” Amidei said.



Nearing sell-out is Laurel Meadow on Joliet Highway south of Route 30 in New Lenox.



“Sixty-three of the 66 single-family homes sold within 18 months,” she said. “This reflects an exceptional in-fill location five minutes from the Metra station and within walking distance to shopping and schools.”



Laurel Meadows is 10 minutes from the Interstate 80 terminus of the I-355 extension now under construction.



The community offers eight two-story plans with 2,212 to 4,031 square feet of living area. They are base-priced from $311,995 to $381,995 and include three to five bedrooms, 2 ½ to 4 ½ baths, a basement and a two-car garage.



