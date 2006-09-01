Basketball Goal Store Launches New Lineup of Goals

Noblesville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --Having experienced an unexpectedly high demand for all Goalrilla basketball hoops, Basketball Goal Store has added the Goalrilla GSI, GSII and GSIII to its line of Goalrilla products. These hoops are not limited in their availability like some of their other basketball systems.



"The Goalrilla GSI, GSII and GSIII are current models, as opposed to closeouts, which means we expect to have a constant stock," states Bill Gibson, sales manager for Basketball Goal Store. "Most people consider our lineup of Goalrilla hoops to be primarily the deeply-discounted closeouts that are no longer sold anywhere else, but the Goalrilla GSI, GSII and GSIII are different."



According to Mr. Gibson, "We are still able to offer the significant discounts for which we are known on the new Goalrilla GSI, GSII and GSIII because we have purchased huge quantities, thus allowing us to pass our savings on to the customer." He adds, "We are consequently able to still guarantee that our Goalrilla GSI, GSII and GSIII models will be at least $25 less than our competitors." When factoring in Basketball Goal Store's free shipping policy, the savings on Goalrilla GSI, GSII, and GSIII goals can be substantially more.



The features of the Goalrilla GSI, GSII, and GSIII goals can be examined at www.basketballgoalstore.com. Their website makes it easy to compare the quality of the various Goalrilla goals with other hoops, and is convenient for checking out the popular options available for the GSI, GSII and GSIII models.



ABOUT

Basketball Goal Store.com is a web-based resource created by Recreation Unlimited of Noblesville, Indiana to provide individuals excellent discounts on Goalrilla Goals, as well as an opportunity to become more familiar with basketball hoops before making a purchase. Although it is a web service, living people work there and are more than happy to personally speak with customers rather than hide behind an internet shopping cart. Call (800) 689-0281 to test them.



CONTACT

Basketball Goal Store.com

15150 Herriman Boulevard

Noblesville, IN 46060

Toll Free: (800) 689-0281

www.basketballgoalstore.com



