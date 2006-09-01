Banyantreegallery.com Unveils New Online Wedding Registry

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --Following the successful launch of Banyan Tree Gallery’s online Wedding Favours early this year, soon-to-be-wed couples can now draw up their wish list with an online wedding registry account at Banyantreegallery.com. With this facility, couples can select items including Banyan Tree signature spa accessories and Asian-style home furnishings, as well as notify family and friends of their wedding gift preferences.



HOW IT WORKS

Upon registration and creation of an online Wedding Registry account, visitors may browse through the product inventory available on banyantreegallery.com to select their ideal wedding gifts. An e-invitation will be sent to family and friends to visit the created Wedding Registry – serving as a subtle means to inform guests of preferred gifts.



Upon purchase of a gift, the Wedding Registry list is immediately updated. The purchased itemwill be hand-delivered to the couple via via international courier or local delivery services, where applicable. All Wedding Registry users can enjoy complimentary gift -wrapping services and customised greetings.



KEY MERCHANDISE HIGHLIGHTS

An extensive online product selection is available, with items in different price ranges, as well as gift vouchers and e-gift certificates. Key merchandise highlights include:



- Banyan Tree signature spa amenities and toiletries: Essential and massage oils, aromatic incense, Banyan Tree Spa-inspired toiletries, aromatherapy accessories like oil burners and incense holders

- Asian-style furnishings: Celadon tea sets, tatami table runners and placemats, lacquer boxes and handcrafted ceramic candleholders

- Earth-friendly products: Lead-free ceramic bathroom amenities, vetiver table runners and cinnamon home accessories

- Resort apparel and accessories: Batik yukata and Banyan Tree signature men’s and ladies’ polo t-shirts



BENEFITS OF A WEDDING REGISTRY ACCOUNT WITH BANYAN TREE GALLERY

Many couples discover that they already have basic home furniture and appliances, and are instead looking to add home furnishings and accessories that would reflect and enhance one’s lifestyle.



With Banyan Tree Gallery’s online selections, couples can recreate the unique Banyan Tree experience at home – a sanctuary that evokes romance and tranquility.With a sophisticated online tracking system, couples also avoid the problem of receiving unwanted or duplicate gifts, while gift giving is made more convenient for invited guests. The latter is particularly true for family and friends who are residing in different countries, and are unable to attend the wedding.



With over 15 Banyan Tree Galleries in countries like Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and China, couples residing within close proximity of these shops are able to visit the store personally before deciding on the Wedding Registry list. The online product inventory is regularly updated, and visitors are able to amend their Wedding Registry anytime.



For more information, please visit Banyan Tree Gallery’s Wedding Registry website at www.banyantreegallery.com/wedding



