ABBYY Announced PDF Transformer 2.0 Pro, a Smart & Simple PDF Conversion and Creation Tool

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --ABBYY, a provider of document recognition, conversion and data capture technologies, announced the worldwide availability of ABBYY PDF Transformer 2.0 Pro, a PDF conversion and creation application ideal for business settings where PDF conversion and creation is a routine job function. This easy-to-use PDF utility converts all types of PDF files to Microsoft® Office documents; it also creates PDFs from Microsoft Office applications. In addition, PDF Transformer is the first utility in its class that translates static, image-only PDF files into searchable PDFs in one step. With this new feature, users can perform full-text searches for scanned PDF image documents, such as magazine articles, signed contracts, and books, by simply entering a search word on a desktop search tool.



“When developing PDF Transformer 2.0 we thought about user convenience as a first priority. With an intuitive interface familiar to anyone working with PDFs, and an optimal set of functions, the product fits organically into your work environment”, explained Alex Bobrovskiy, ABBYY Chief Product Manager for Desktop Products. “We believe that we have found the best way to make our product powerful without sacrificing ease of use.”



PDF Transformer combines two utilities in a single package, offering PDF conversion and PDF creation. The software is designed for those who need an easy-to-use, affordable, yet powerful program for converting PDFs into editable office documents and generating PDF files from office applications.



PDF Conversion Utility

Convert Scanned PDF Images to Searchable PDF Files



Most scanners or multifunction devices, such as digital copiers, scan documents into “image-only” PDF formats, which are not searchable. ABBYY PDF Transformer 2.0 helps to convert such images into searchable PDF format in one step. By adding a text layer to image only PDF files this smart program makes them accessible for key word searching.



Convert PDF to Editable Formats

The PDF conversion component of the software allows quick and easy conversion of all types of PDF files (from image only PDFs to files with special encoded fonts or complex formatting) to a variety of editable formats including Microsoft® Word, Excel, TXT, and HTML, allowing users to reuse the information or make changes.



The product’s intuitive, viewer-style interface is flexible and easy to use. It is instructive and provides the ability to choose the level of control needed in the PDF conversion process, depending on user preferences, file formatting complexity, or its use purposes. Users may look through a PDF file before converting it and change the settings if necessary. Users can also select a specific page or zone within the PDF file to process and set up the level of layout retention needed. PDF Conversion options are easily accessible, without requiring navigation through many different windows and dialog boxes to select conversion requirements.



PDF Transformer 2.0 Pro delivers superior accuracy with PDF file conversion using its dual-option approach.When processing PDF files, the utility determines if the text is embedded, examines the integrity of the text layer and makes a decision to extract the text or apply optical character recognition (OCR). Each area is examined individually, and the most appropriate method is applied to each area of the document to achieve the best possible results.



When processing PDF files, the utility captures and re-creates internal links and hyperlinks as well as retains document properties including titles, subject, author and key words and saves this information in Microsoft Word, Excel, HTML and searchable PDF formats. In addition, PDF Transformer 2.0 Pro converts documents in 37 languages, supporting conversion of multilingual documents, and provides paper size and image quality retention.



Creating PDF Files

PDF Transformer creates PDF files directly from Microsoft Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations or Visio diagrams using toolbar buttons embedded in the applications. Users may save the PDF file or send it by e-mail without first saving the PDF. The Create PDF functions are easily accessible from applications with the PDF Transformer toolbar or Windows Explorer. Users may also create PDFs from other applications that support the “Print” function.



ABBYY PDF Transformer 2.0 Pro supports PDF security settings and allows users to produce his or her PDF document with permissions passwords to prevent the unauthorized opening of documents or to restrict certain operations including printing, content extraction, editing, adding comments and adding or removing pages.



The utility retains internal links and hyperlinks when creating PDFs as well as automatically keeps document properties, including title, author, subject, and keywords in the created PDF file. The PDF creation interface also allows users to specify the size of the resulting PDF files depending upon use.



System Requirements

PC with Intel® Pentium®/Celeron®/ Xeon™, AMD K6/Athlon™/Duron™ or compatible processor 200 MHz or higher



Microsoft® Windows® XP, Windows® 2000 (SP2 or greater), Windows® Server 2003*



32 MB of RAM minimum; 128 MB of RAM or more recommended

230 MB of hard-disk space for typical installation and program operation

Super VGA (800x600) or higher resolution video adapter and monitor



Support for Microsoft Windows Vista and Microsoft Office 2007 will be available after they are released



Availability and Pricing

ABBYY PDF Transformer 2.0 is available immediately through various online stores, select retail outlets and resellers worldwide. For detailed product information or to download a free trial version of the utility, visit www.PDFTransformer.com.



