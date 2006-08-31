uCertify launches new Practice Test for CompTIA’s Server + exam SK0-002

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --uCertify, a leading provider of exam preparation solutions for IT certification exams has released its new PrepKit for CompTIA Server + exam SK0-002. An evaluation version of this PrepKit with limited number of questions and study notes is available for free download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/SK0-002.html



CompTIA Server + is a vendor neutral industry certification that validates a candidate’s knowledge of advanced PC hardware issues, such as RAID, SCSI, multiple CPUs, and SANs. Exam SK0-002 targets those individuals who have an in-depth understanding of the planning, installing, configuring, and maintaining servers, including knowledge of server-level hardware implementations, data storage subsystems, data recovery, and I/O subsystems.



“The PrepKit has been developed keeping in mind the latest exams trends by CompTIA. Additional help to the aspirants has been provided through a plenty of helpful resources like Technical Articles on different important technical topics, Tips and Tricks and Things to practice etc. Tests can be customized according to individual needs, and detailed results of all tests are provided. This helps the aspirants to prepare in an organized way and focus their preparation on their weak areas,” says David Jackson, Director, Product Management, uCertify.



This PrepKit contains 340 realistic questions and interactive pop quizzes. It also contains above 100 Study Notes, Technical articles, How Tos… Tips and Tricks to understand the techniques involved. The practice exams can be taken both in Test Mode and Learn Mode. Detailed performances report after each exam validates a candidate’s areas of weakness and consequently he is impelled to concentrate on areas, which seem difficult to him.



uCertify also offers an unconditional pass guarantee on this PrepKit. A user can get full refund of his money if he does not pass the exam in a single attempt. More information on the money back guarantee is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



About uCertify

Conceived in 1996, uCertify.com specializes in the development of computer assisted test preparation software. The company provides exam simulation PrepKits for the certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. The Prepkits are developed after rigorous research and innovation by a panel of highly experienced and certified authors to equip the aspirants with the latest and accurate study material for IT certifications.

Learn more about uCertify: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



