Ancient Weapon Sound Effects Made Available on Screaming Bee Web Site

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of a new product, Ancient Weapon Sounds, an audio add-on for the award-winning product MorphVOX Voice Changer. The new software module contains 11 vintage weapon sound effects. The Screaming Bee Web site provides more information on this audio component and access to a free download.



“Ancient Weapon Sounds fits quite well in the Fantasy gaming genre,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “This will be a popular add-on for a number of online gamers.”



Ancient Weapon Sounds designed for use in online games and audio instant messaging. It has a number of gritty war sound effects that can be used in a Fantasy RPG environment. Users can now broadcast sound effects of various weapons and impacts, including swords, arrows, and whips.



This plug-and-play add-on can be downloaded from the Screaming Bee Web site and easily installed. These sound effects can be quickly used online and in game. Further information on the Ancient Weapon Sounds audio component can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/ancientweaponsounds.aspx .



Screaming Bee has come out with many new themed Fantasy and Science Fiction product add-ons based on user input from players in online games such as World of Warcraft, GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Eve Online. These accessories provide users with many new game-relevant voices and sound effects. Add-ons are free and can be downloaded from Screaming Bee.



MorphVOX is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com .



